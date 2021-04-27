Kunal Kemmu Gets Emotional As He Sings His First Original Song Amid COVID-19; Watch

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu often entertains his fans on Instagram by sharing pictures and videos of him strumming his guitar, singing songs, having fun with his daughter Inaaya and his furry friends. However, the actors' latest post was a bit different from his usual videos as netizens got to see a different avatar of the Lootcase actor. The actor got emotional and put his thoughts as lyrics into an original song as he opened about the uncertainty surrounding us amid COVID-19.

Kunal Kemmu shares his first original song

The actor was strumming his guitar to the tunes of his song while being confined in his home due to the lockdown restrictions in Mumbai. The actor also penned a note in the caption and wrote, "Thoughts to words. And words to a song. A message a poem an effort an attempt. Sharing with you something I just put together this morning. Also, my first original written composed and sung song - Post!" Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Kunal Kemmu's Instagram video

Netizens were impressed by Kunal's song and expressed their feelings by calling it emotional, inspiring and powerful. Kunal's song also managed to grab the attention of Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar who wrote, "It's lovely" in the comments. Dropping a ton of heart and fire emojis, one user wrote, "This is outstanding" while another commented, "Apart from being a great actor, you are a beautiful singer too. Respect."

Kunal Khemu sings "Kabhi Kabhi"

On Sunday, Kunal shared another video of him singing the iconic song Kabhi Kabhi whilst strumming his guitar in order to cheer his fans amid the COVID-19 gloom. Talking about the lockdown, the actor wrote, "Hey guys! I know it's a difficult time for all of us, but we need to stay at home and be there for each other. Here's something from me, to cheer you up!". Check it out.

About Kunal Kemmu's movies

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last in the movie Lootcase opposite Rasika Duga that released on Disney+ Hotstar, last year. He was also seen playing the lead role in the web series Abhay which is slated to return with its third season. The actor was also seen in the movie Malang with an ensemble cast of Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Amruta Khanvilkar in which he played the antagonist and was widely appreciated for his performance.

