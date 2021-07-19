Kunal Kemmu Goes Poetic As Thoughts Pop Out Of His Head, Fans Love The Caption

Kunal Kemmu is one of the prolific actors in the Bollywood industry who garnered immense love from his fans for his stellar performances in some of the popular movies such as Kalyug, Golmaal 3, Lootcase, Dhol, etc. The actor recently turned into a poet and showcased his poem on social media to all his fans. Many of his fans were thrilled to read his meaningful poem and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their delight.

Kunal Kemmu shares his poem titled ‘Mirror mirror on the wall’

Kunal Kemmu recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of his photos in which he can be seen capturing his selfies in the mirror while sporting a cool printed shirt. The actor began with his poem with the title, ‘Mirror mirror on the wall’ and shared the thought in his head stating,” Can you see me now can you see it all, You see the light and how it falls on my skin, But can you also see the darkness within, Let there be light both inside and out, Let there always be room for doubt, Let’s question things that don’t make sense, Let’s not always sit on the fence, Let’s learn to love and forgive things both big and small, And we will love the person that we see in the mirror mirror on the wall.”

All his fans were excited to witness the poetic side of Kunal Kemmu and showered hearts on his Instagram post. Many of them also stated how ‘awesome’ he looked in his photos while some others added how amazing his caption was. Some of them also dropped in fire emojis in the comments section to depict how the poet and the poem were both fiery while others complimented him how his poem was ‘mind-blowing’. Take a look at some of the fan's reactions to Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram post.







Kunal Kemmu was recently seen spending some quality time with his daughter, Innaya at Marine Drive, Mumbai. He shared a video clip of them together taking a stroll next to the sea while Soha Ali Khan was capturing their video. Their daughter, Innaya was seen holding her father’s hand while wearing a cute pair of sunglasses. The moment he posted this video online for his fans, they were all left in awe of the father-daughter adorable moment together.

IMAGE: KUNAL KEMMU'S FACEBOOK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.