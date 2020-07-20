Kunal Kemmu Heads To Nashik For 'Abhay 2'; Says 'I Will Self-quarantine Before Returning'

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu headed to Nashik from Mumbai to start the shoot of the sequel of his web-series Abhay. Talking to a leading news portal, Kunal Kemmu shared the details of the shoot and revealed that he has planned to keep himself in quarantine before reuniting with wife Soha Ali Khan and two-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi post the shoot. Kunal also admitted that he is excited and cautious in equal measure as he is gearing up to film his first project amid the pandemic.

READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Praises Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' Trailer, Calls It 'outstanding.'

Kunal Kemmu heads to Nashik for Abhay 2's shoot

Interestingly, the Golmaal actor asserted that the makers headed to Nashik with a small crew. He added that the makers had planned the schedule 'intricately'. Kemmu mentioned that though they will be shooting in a relatively safe zone in the city, the team will ensure that safety guidelines are strictly followed during the seven-day stint. Kunal concluded the conversation saying that the members of the cast and crew were tested before reporting to the shoot, and the makers will do another round of tests after the wrap-up.

READ | Kunal Kemmu Shares A Hilarious Throwback Video Depicting His Love For 'cake'

About Abhay

Talking about the web-series, the first installment started streaming from February 2019, on OTT platform ZEE5 Premium. Directed by Ken Ghosh, under the production banner of Fiction Factory Productions, the series marked the digital debut of Kunal Kemmu. It also featured Elnaaz Norouzi, Sandeepa Dhar and Namit Das in the lead. The first season of Abhay, which had eight episodes, received a positive response from the critics and the audience. The series is about Abhay Pratap Singh, an investigating officer with the mind of a criminal, who can go to any extent to solve a case.

READ | 'Kunal Kemmu Did What He Wanted, I Respect It ': 'Lootcase' Director Addresses 'invite' Row

Kunal Kemmu's projects

Apart from this, on the professional front, Kunal Kemmu is currently gearing up for his upcoming comedy film, Lootcase. The next movie will take an OTT release on July 31. Along with him, the ensemble cast of the film includes critically acclaimed actors such as Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal and Ranvir Shorey, among many others. The film will narrate the story of a common man who finds a suitcase full of cash.

READ | 'If You Want Someone Celebrated, Watch Their Films': Soha Supports Kunal Kemmu's Tweet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.