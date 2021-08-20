Kunal Kemmu Opens Up About His Experience In Ladakh; Calls It 'calming' & 'spiritual'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu has been fulfilling his dream of visiting Ladakh. The actor landed in the Union Territory on August 4, and since then has been on a spiritual and adventurous trip. He is also keeping his 2.3 million Instagram followers updated about his trip. As the actor's trip is coming to an end, he recently took blessings from a temple and shared a few glimpses from his last stop.

Kunal Kemmu shares photos from his last stop of his Ladakh trip

Taking to Instagram, Kunal Kemmu shared a video and photo from the last stop of his trip. The actor was seen taking blessings from Changla Baba Temple situated on Changla Pass. In the video, the Golmaal 3 actor was seen taking blessings from the temple and leaving for his vehicle. In the caption, he wrote, "This pit stop at the changla pass was the last one on our trip. It was the perfect way to end the awesome ride and seek blessings and be thankful for having completed the trip safely. It was a calming, spiritual experience one I really wish for one and all to have."

Earlier, Kunal Kemmu shared a few videos from his trip. In one of the videos, he was seen enjoying the scenic mountains on his drive. In the caption, he wrote, "Driving through these mountains is just ❤️❤️." In another video, he shared several snaps from his trip. The video saw his bike rides and several photos with his group. The caption read, "Ladakh, the land of high passes, twists and turns, and a sack full of thrills and fun!."

Kunal Kemmu's Independence Day celebration

Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram handle to share several photos from his Independence Day celebration. The actor celebrated the day with Indian soldiers. In one of the photos, he was seen planting a sapling with an army man. In the caption, he wrote, "It's been the most incredible experience celebrating Independence Day with the soldiers in uniform. Visiting the war memorial, and meeting everyone has been such an emotional and educational experience. One that I will remember for the rest of my life. Wishing you’ll Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind❤️."

IMAGE: KUNAL KEMMU'S INSTAGRAM