Kunal Kemmu Pens Special Note On Wife Soha Ali Khan's Birthday; Kareena Kapoor Sends Love

Soha Ali Khan has been receiving wishes from fans, family members as well as fellow celebrities on her 44th birthday today, October 4. Celebrating the occasion, Soha's husband and actor Kunal Kemmu shared a special note on social media, becoming poetic as he wished his 'forever sunshine' on her special day. Kunal shared a trail of unseen pictures of Soha collected over the years, as he reflected on their bond. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor also dedicated special posts to Soha as she wished her 'beautiful and supportive' family member.

Kunal Kemmu wishes Soha Ali Khan on birthday with special note

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kunal dropped a series of candid glimpses of Soha as well as a couple of their adorable moments together. In the caption, he wrote, "To my forever muse. Funny sleeper. Someone I drive nuts. Someone I am nuts about. My partner in everything I love to do even when it might not be something that she loves..ok I got carried away. Only in things that she loves."

He continued, "After all she is a princess. My princess and we can be royals or dress up like them at least. Happy birthday my love my forever sunshine ☀️ @sakpataudi." Take a look.

On the other hand, Kareena shared a throwback picture featuring her, Soha as well as Saba Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. In the caption, she wrote, "Beautiful and supportive." In a follow-up post, she added, "Happy birthday darling Soha."

Saif Ali Khan's sister and Sharmila Tagore's daughter, Soha Ali Khan has appeared in a number of notable films like Rang De Basanti, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Dil Maange More and others. She tied the knot with Kunal Kemmu in 2015, following which they welcomed their first child, Inaaya, in 2017.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAREENAKAPOORKHAN/@KUNALKEMMU