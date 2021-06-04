Kunal Kemmu Poses With His Bike Helmet; Says 'daydreaming My Way Through The Mountains'

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram on June 3, 2021, to reminiscence about his time on his bike. He said in his caption that he was missing the mountains and driving his bike through the mountains. While his picture looked as if he was ready to be out and about, his caption stated that he was ready for a day indoors. He said that he would spend his time daydreaming about being in the mountains on his bike. Kunal Kemmu’s social media profile shows that he liked to live an active life and that could also be why he was missing being out and about in the mountains on his bike.

Kunal Kemmu's photo shows he misses being in the mountains

The picture itself showed Kunal Kemmu posing with his helmet and dressed in riding attire. He was wearing a black and white ensemble. He had a black riding jacket on which had some white highlights on it. He matched his jacket with a pair of jet-black jeans and a black and white skull and bones patterned bandana. He tied his look in with a simple white graphic tee. He was holding on to his white and black helmet and a pair of black riding gloves. Kunal Kemmu could be seen smiling into the camera as he posed for the picture.

Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram followers said that they could feel his pain and that they felt missed being out and about as well. Other people commented saying that he looked really great and handsome in the black and white ensemble. Yet others sent him good vibes and said they hoped the smile would never fade from his face. Most people commented using emojis ranging from the heart emoji to the fire emoji.

Earlier last month, Kunal Kemmu shared a small piece that was written by him. The piece that he shared spoke about the duality of human life and existence. He said that one could never truly understand what one was going through as when it seemed bright and happy outside, one could be desolate and broken on the inside. The next story he wrote was one about hope and perseverance.

