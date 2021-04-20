Kunal Kemmu Posts On Instagram About 'peas'-ful Moment With His Parents; See Pic

Kunal Kemmu is quite enthusiastic about helping his family at home with various chores. He often posts pictures taken during the chores and shares quirky captions. One thing that constantly finds its way back to Kunal is de-shelling green peas. In his latest Instagram post, Kunal Kemmu is once again spotted "peeling matar" with his family.

A look at Kunal Kemmu's Instagram post

In his latest Instagram post, Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of himself sitting with his parents and de-shelling green peas. The table is laden with three baskets of green peas. Each of them has a small pile of empty green peas shells and there is also a bowl of peas sitting in the middle. Kunal is dressed in a grey T-shirt, whereas his father is dressed in black and his mother is dressed in blue. In the picture, it seems like the three are in the middle of a conversation. There is also a plate of orange slices for quick refreshments.

Fans had some interesting reaction to this photo of Kunal Kemmu. Some dropped heart emojis, while some had funny one-liner comments to make. Let's take a look at some of them.

Akin to this photo, last year Soha Ali Khan had shared a similar picture on her Instagram account. In the photo, Kunal and their daughter Inaaya were sitting and de-shelling the peas. The couple has been sharing glimpses from their everyday life in the lockdown. With the hashtag "two peas in a pod", the father-daughter duo seems to have a good bonding time over the activity.

About Kunal Kemmu and his family

Kunal Kemmu is a Bollywood actor who shot to fame with the movie Kalyug. Before his mainstream debut, he appeared as a child artist in films like Raja Hindustani. He used to stay in Mira Road with his family, where he also completed his schooling. He is the grandson of Moti Lal Kemmu, a well-known playwright from Jammu, Kunal's hometown. He is married to Soha Ali Khan, an actor and also Saif Ali Khan's sister. Kunal and Soha have a daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the film Lootcase opposite Rasika Dugal. After that, he also appeared in the titular role in the web series Abhay which is slated to return with season three.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kunal Kemmu Instagram)

