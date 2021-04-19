Kunal Kemmu Posts Unseen Pictures Of Himself With Saif Ali Khan And Daughter Inaaya

In recent weeks, several celebrities have joined the Instagram trend of 'Post a Picture,' and have posted some incredible previously unseen images. Kunal Kemmu is the most recent to join the bandwagon, and his adorable pictures with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have had the internet gushing. Not only that, but his previously unseen photo with Saif Ali Khan has gone viral. The Malang actor recently started the 'Post an image' trend on his Instagram account, where fans asked him to share pictures.

Kunal Kemmu shares some unseen pictures

Kunal shared some previously unseen details from his life on his Instagram account. A fan urged the Malang actor to share an unseen picture of his and Saif. The Lootcase actor shared a photo from his and Saif's diving journals. Saif and Kunal can be seen in diving gear before jumping into the sea in the picture. While Kunal took the selfie, Saif could be seen giving a thumbs-up gesture. As the picture has gone viral, it has left Saif and Kunal's fans speechless.

Kunal was asked to share 'the cutest photograph' of him and Inaaya by another fan. The actor posted a heartwarming picture of himself carrying baby Inaaya. In the unseen shot, the little baby had an adorable and surprised smile on her face. The picture is one from when Inaaya was much younger and is seen on her dad's lap. She is dressed in white in the picture and so is her father.

Kunal Kemmu posted a throwback video with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Outside a stable, the two are seen wearing masks, with Kunal holding Inaaya in his arms and caressing a horse. The reel that he shared was captioned, “When Inaaya went to say hi to the Horseeeey! #throwback #stables #animallovers”. The song by singer Lenka, Everything at once, made up the background score of the reel.

Kunal and Soha have been spending time with their daughter Inaaya and they have been sharing frequent updates about their time in lockdown. Soha has also posted some pictures of herself on social media since Kunal took over as her personal photographer at home. Soha has used her Instagram account to post pictures of Inaaya. Kunal was most recently seen in Lootcase alongside Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and others.

