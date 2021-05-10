Kunal Kemmu Reminisces 'each And Every Moment' Of 'Go Goa Gone' As The Film Clocks 8 Years

Kunal Kemmu’s film Go Goa Gone was one of the first movies in Bollywood that blended the genres of horror and comedy. This 2013 film impressed critics and viewers with its hilarious portrayal of a zombie apocalypse. The movie has clocked in eight years and Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram to commemorate the same. He shared a video of the behind-the-scenes from the movie and all the fun the cast had on the sets.

8 years of Go Goa Gone

Kunal Kemmu’s video starts with the title ‘The craziness that was Go Goa Gone’. It then goes on to show him thrashing a dummy zombie with a bat. The video also showed how the cast and crew filmed the scenes wherein they kill the zombies. Sharing the video, Kunal wrote in the caption, “8 years of Go Goa Gone. I still smile reminiscing about each of these moments and more every time I see a picture or watch a scene from the film”. He further continued, “A big thank you to all of you for giving it so much love and keeping it so relevant through these years. Here's to the endless love for this film of zombies”.

As soon his video was shared, his fans and followers rushed in to comment that this is their ‘favourite’ movie. Many also asked when the second part of the film release while one of his fans went on to call the film their ‘stress buster’. See their reactions below.

Go Goa Gone plot, cast and other details

The plot of this film revolves around three office colleagues who plan a trip to Goa to take a break from their life. After reaching there, they are invited to an isolated island for a rave party, an invitation they readily accept. But their fun turns to horror when they come face-to-face with flesh-eating zombies who are chasing them. The cast of the film includes Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari. It was helmed by the director duo Raj and D.K. Go Goa Gone part 2 is underway and is expected to release next year.

Kunal kemmu's Instagram post on Mother's Day

On the occasion of Mother’s Day on May 9, Kunal dedicated a post for his mother, Jyoti Kemmu. He also shared a couple of pictures from his childhood wherein he and his sister are posing with Jyoti Kemmu for the camera. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Love you Maa”.

