Kunal Kemmu Reminisces His 'wonder Years' With Thowback Pic, Asks Fans To Spot Him

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu has already swayed fans with his adorable photos and clips featuring his daughter Inaaya Kemmu. The actor is a social media regular, who keeps his fans up abreast with his personal and professional developments. Apart from his adventurous getaways with family, or clocking celebrations with his wife Soha Ali Khan, the actor recently treaded down memory lane with his childhood pic.

Kunal uploaded a class photo from his time at Burn Hall School in Srinagar. Reminiscing his 'wonder years', the Kalyug actor quizzed his fans to spot him. The actor, who was last seen in 2020 flicks like Malang and Lootcase, recently hinted at a new project on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kunal Kemmu shares throwback picture

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, September 23, the actor uploaded two photos from his student years at a school in Srinagar. One photo showcases his whole section seated for a group photo along with the teacher, while the second one showcases the actor's zoomed-in childhood photo as he adorably sits in one extreme corner. Captioning the photos, he wrote,"One from my Wonder Years! Spot me if you can😉 #childhoodmemories #goodolddays #nostalgia". Take a look

Fans took to the post's comments section as they tried to spot the star, with one user writing," First Cute Boy sitting in first row from Left". Few others were also quick to spot the actor and wrote, "Left corner teacher wali row me". Comedian Gaurav Gera also commented, "Burn Hall school 👀👀👀".

More on Kunal Kemmu's recent throwbacks

Adding to the queue of throwback photos, Kunal went down the memory lane on the occasion of Janmashtami, uploading a photo of him dressed as Lord Krishna. The photo comes from one of the actor's fancy dress competitions in school, where he can be seen smiling with a flute in his hand. Captioning the photo, he wrote," Janmashtami brings back old memories of 'Pot Breaking' by forming a human pyramid! This picture takes me back to those days... I wish for Lord Krishna's joy and innocence to give you faith and strength to brave every obstacle in life 🙏🏻✨".

He also uploaded adorable childhood photos with his sister Karishma Kemmu on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. The little duo can be seen decked in adorable ethnic wear as they marked the festivities.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @kunalkemmu)