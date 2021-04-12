Kunal Kemmu Says 'stay Positive, Test Negative' As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Taking note of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and the country, several actors from the film fraternity have once again come forth to urge their fans to stay indoors and to stay safe. Kunal Kemmu followed suit, in his own quirky manner. Playing on the words 'positive' and 'negative', the actor took to Instagram to address the matter. Let's take a look:

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

Kunal Kemmu's latest Instagram post is all about being safe and taking precautions during the pandemic crisis. With the COVID-19 cases once again rising every day, Kunal Kemmu spread awareness with a smart wordplay on the words 'positive' and 'negative'. In these trying pandemic times, staying negative in testing is a very big deal. Keeping that idea in mind, Kunal said 'Stay Positive, test negative'. During these difficult times, it is needed that people stay positive and optimistic in their minds that the situation will be over soon.

In the photo, Kunal is donning a deep blue T-shirt that reads 'That's all Folks'. This line is a classic, closing line from the yesteryear cartoon show Looney Tunes. He added that quote in the caption as well, to conclude that if one practises the safety regulations, then that's all that is needed to stay safe during this crisis. He added the hashtag '#MondayMotivation' and it seems like this kind of motivation is needed to be shared over and over till people start becoming vigilant themselves. The photo is clicked outdoors, and Kunal is seen standing next to a red pipe, staring intently into the camera's lenses.

The post saw the usual turnout of heart and fire emojis from the fans. Fans also expressed their hopes for him and his family to stay safe as well. Kunal Kemmu's Instagram is often seen filled with photos from his photoshoots and pictures from his personal life.

Kunal Kemmu's wife Soha Ali Khan too has been sharing several posts about social distancing. She often takes to her social media to urge her fans to stay safe and stay indoors. In other news, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the film Lootcase.

Source: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

