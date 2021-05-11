Kunal Kemmu Scores Hattrick In Scrabble Against Wife Soha; Celebrates His Victory On IG

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram on May 10, 2021, to celebrate a victory that was a little different from what one would expect. The victory was against his wife Soha Ali Khan and that too in a game of Scrabble. What made the win a little sweeter for him was the fact that he had won against his wife for the third time in a row. The story he shared showed that the actors were playing board games while they are stuck at home.

Kunal Kemmu's wife loses to him a third time

The picture that he shared showed the completed board that the two of them had played. He also shared the score sheet written on a white sheet of paper with both their names on it and their totals. Kunal Kemmu won the game by fourteen points as per their calculations. Kunal Kummu wrote the word ‘Hattrick’ at the top of the picture and followed that up with a sticker of two top hats. He also used a GIF that looked like a Formula 1 race driver celebrating a victory on the track.

Kunal Kemmu celebrates 8 years of Go Goa Gone

Kunal Kemmu’s movie Go Goa Gone, which has achieved almost cult-like status with fans, completed eight years yesterday and the cast of the film spoke to Film Companion about the film. Kunal Kemmu revealed that the directors of the film did not even smoke and he did not know what Babaji ki Booti’ meant till he made the movie. He also spoke about the difficulties of acting the part of a stoner whilst having no experience of being one in reality. He said that all of them in the film had actually watched a lot of YouTube videos to understand what they had to do to make their characters look authentic.

Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram saw him reminiscing about the film and expressing his gratitude for the love his character had received. He wrote, “8 years of Go Goa Gone. I still smile reminiscing about each of these moments and more every time I see a picture or watch a scene from the film. A big thank you to all of you for giving it so much love and keeping it so relevant through these years. Here's to the endless love for this film of zombies #8yearsofGoGoaGone”. It was confirmed last year that the cast of the film will be reuniting to make a sequel of the film and this time they will be battling aliens and not zombies.

IMAGE: KUNAL KEMMU'S INSTAGRAM

