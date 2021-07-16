Kunal Kemmu Seen Taking A Walk With Daughter Inaaya At Marine Drive

Bollywood Actor Kunal Kemmu was recently seen spending quality time with his daughter Inaaya Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The father-daughter duo was seen taking a walk at the seaside of Marine Drive. The adorable video was shared by Kunal Kemmu on his Instagram.

Kunal Kemmu and daugther Inaaya take a walk

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram recently featured an adorable video of him with his toddler Inaaya. In the video, Kunal was seen holding Inaaya's hand as they took a stroll at Marine Drive. Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi Khan reacted to the video and wrote, "Inni my Jaan. Keep holding her hand kk. Daddy's mean the world to a daughter."

Fans react to Kunal Kemmu's video with his daughter Inaaya

Fans quickly reacted to Kunal Kemmu's adorable video with his daughter and left their comments. Fans were all hearts for the cute video and left heart emojis in the comment section. One user left their reaction and wrote that Kunal and his daughter looked really cute together.

Soha Ali Khan shows 6:30 am routine of Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared the early morning routine of her husband Kunal Kemmu and their toddler Innaya. Soha shared CCTV footage that showed Kunal dancing with Inaaya at 6:30 in the morning. As Kunal continues with his dance, little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu joins her dad and the duo dance together. While sharing the video Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Just another 6:30 am in our home! @kunalkemmu #wakeandshake #fatherhood."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal Kemmu in 2020 was seen in Malang, a romantic action thriller film. Kemmu played the role of Michael Rodrigues the main antagonist of the movie. The movie also featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead roles. In the same year, Kemmu was also seen in the black comedy thriller movie Lootcase with Rasika Dugal as the female lead. The movie followed the story of a middle-class man who gets a bag of cash and the humour builds up as he gets into comical situations trying to hide his newly acquired wealth from his friends and family.

