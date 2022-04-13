Kunal Kemmu is currently basking in the success of his recently released web series Abhay 3. The actor managed to grab the audience's attention by essaying the role of an investigative officer, ACP Abhay Pratap Singh. With Kunal doing good on the professional front, there have been instances that prove he is a family-oriented person.

From celebrating Mahashivratri with Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to Christmas celebrations with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu's Instagram handle is full of moments that show he is a family man. Moreover, he shares a good bond with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as they are often spotted hanging out together. Recently, the Go Goa Gone actor revealed interesting details about the fun he has at the dinner table when he joins his wife Soha Ali Khan's family.

Kunal Kemmu calls Kareena Kapoor Khan a 'fun person'

In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, Kunal Kemmu revealed the mood at the dinner table when he, Soha, Saif, and Kareena come together. He called Kareena Kapoor a fun-loving person and revealed that they find it difficult to eat when the actor starts cracking jokes. Adding to this, Kunal Kemmu said-

“I got to know this firsthand only because I'm now a part of that family. She is genuinely very very funny. We've had meals where I have not been able to eat, because when she gets into that zone, oh my god she is hilarious. She is so much fun actually to be with."

When asked about what happens at the dinner table with 'fun' Kareena' and 'witty' Saif and Soha, Kunal stated- “It's Laughter Challenge.” He further continued-

"What I am saying is generally the personalities are such. It's all good, it's light-hearted. We are all generally laughing."

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan celebrate Mahashivratri 2022

Last Month, Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of his homely celebrations of Mahashivratri. The puja was attended by Kunal's family members and all of them were seen donned in traditional outfits. Sharing the video, Kunal Kemmu captioned the post as "Herath Mubarak. Happy Mahashivratri to all. Wishing peace, happiness, love, and light to all. Om Namah Shivaay. #mahashivratri #family #love."

Here, take a look-

Image: Instagram@kunalkemmu