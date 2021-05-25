Kunal Kemmu Shares A Glimpse Of His Bday Celebrationa, Poses With A '38' Shaped Balloon

Actor Kunal Kemmu celebrates his birthday today, May 25. As he turned a year old, he posted a cool photo of himself and gave a sneak peek to all his fans on social media at his birthday celebrations. All his fans loaded his post with numerous birthday wishes while some of them also referred to him as ‘Raja Hindustani’ as his role in the film was loved immensely.

A sneak peek at Kunal Kemmu’s birthday celebration

Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram handle and posted this photo of himself for all his fans in which he can be seen sitting right below a '38' shaped-balloon. In the photo, the silver-coloured balloon shaped as 38 referred to Kunal Kemmu’s age. He was wearing a blue-coloured sweatshirt with white coloured doodles all over it.

In the caption, he added a cake symbol to illustrate how he was all set for his birthday celebrations. Many of the fans also took to Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram post and showered him with love on the occasion of his birthday. Many wished him a happy birthday and added hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how much they loved him. Some fans were also left amazed after knowing Kunal Kemmu’s age while others stated that these 38 years passed so early. Rest all others added balloon-shaped symbols, cake symbols and other party-related symbols in the comment section in order to wish him on his birthday. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram post.

Kunal Kemmu’s movies

Kunal Kemmu began his acting career as a child artist with a popular TV show named Gul Gulshan Gufaam and soon made his Bollywood debut with the movie Sir. After gaining popularity, Kunal Kemmu was cast in the film Raja Hindustani, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Dushman, Bhai, Zakhm and more. In 2005, the actor made his debut as a lead actor with the film Kalyug and went on to appear in several other Bollywood films. Some of the other popular Kunal Kemmu’s movies include Golmaal 3, Go Goa Gone, Golmaal Again, Malang, Lootcase, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, Bhaag Johnny and many others.

IMAGE: KUNAL KEMMU'S INSTAGRAM

