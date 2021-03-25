Kunal Kemmu Shares A Mirror Selfie Flaunting Chiseled Arms; Fans All Hearts

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram on March 24, 2021, to flaunt his bulked-up body with all of his fans and followers. The picture which is captioned “mirror mirror on the wall” sees Kemmu in the gym. He has taken a mirror selfie where the focus lies on his biceps which is bulging. Kunal Kemmu can be seen leaning on a chair as he took the picture which further accentuates his bulging muscles. He is wearing a black tank top in the picture and donning a serious expression.

Kunal Kemmu flaunts ripped body

Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram followers could not stop gushing over his look in the comments section of the picture. Many people commented with the use of emojis that were mostly hearts and fire emojis. Fans of the actor also complimented him on his body and asked him for tips to build a physique like his. Others said that he was one of the most underrated but talented and handsome actors of Bollywood. The picture received a plethora of ‘Wow’s' in the comments and one person even commented saying that Kunal Kemmu looked like a professional bodybuilder in the picture.

On February 23, 2021, Kunal Kemmu shared a video where the actor can be seen doing a 150kg deadlift. The actor said that it was not important to lift but rather to do it in a way that was correct so that a person would not injure themselves. As part of his caption, he informed his fans and follower’s that the 150kg deadlift was the maximum he was lifting at the moment and that it was an exercise he was fond of and was trying to perfect. He stressed the importance of having proper stance and momentum, especially as one lifted weights.

He also said that it was important not to let one’s ego get in the way of one's training but rather do whatever one was doing well. Speaking about how he reached the point where he could lift 150kgs, he said, “It took me two months of training to slowly build-up to this weight, it’s also my 6th and last set. You should never just go and lift heavy weights directly. Just like a warm-up is important before any workout you need to get your muscle and body used to the weights that you are going to lift. For some, this might be not very heavy but for me, it’s my one-rep max. Train hard train right”.

Source: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

