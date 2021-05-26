Kunal Kemmu Shares Adorable Video Made By His Sister With His Favourite Childhood Memories

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu celebrated his 38th birthday on May 25. The actor was seen celebrating it with his family at home. On Kunal Kemmu's birthday, his sister shared an adorable video compiling a few pictures and videos from his childhood. It also had a few videos from his films over the years. Take a look at the sweet gesture of Kunal Kemmu's sister Karishma.

Kunal Kemmu shares an adorable video made by his sister on his birthday

On the occasion of Kunal Kemmu's birthday, his sister Karishma created a video with a few childhood memories of herself with her brother. She also shared a few snippets from the time when he was a child actor in films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Raja Hindustani. She combined the video with his songs like Tenu Le from Jai Veeru and Kalyug. The video also had a few snippets from a show he appeared on and a snippet from a recent fashion show where Kunal was the show stopper. Kunal shared the video on his social media and wrote, "This is so sweet. @karishmakemmu I love it and the song too".

Reactions to Kunal Kemmu's sister's video

As soon as Kunal shared the video, his fans flooded the comment section with all things nice. Rannvijay Singha wished Kunal on his birthday. Fans mentioned that the gesture was very "sweet". Director Milind Gadagkar wrote that he could never forget Kunal's performance in Zakhm. Fans also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on the video.

A sneak peek into Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

On May 25, Kunal shared a photo of himself posing in front of a huge balloon that read 38. He looked at it while posing for the camera. The actor wore a blue sweatshirt in the photo. He also shared a video of himself bringing out his "inner Anil Kapoor". His wife Soha captured the video during the cyclone. He was seen singing the song Kehdo Ke Tum from the movie Tezaab. He also shook his leg to the song that he sang. Take a look at the latest posts from his Instagram handle.

