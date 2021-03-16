Kunal Kemmu Shares Cute Pic With Inaaya; Fans Say, 'like Father Like Daughter'

Kunal Kemmu's photos often feature his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actor posted a picture of himself with his daughter as he spent some quality time with her. His wife Soha Ali Khan also uploaded a picture of the actor on her Instagram. Read more about Kunal Kemmu's family here.

Kunal Kemmu enjoys with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

In the picture shared by the Kalyug actor, the father-daughter duo can be seen sitting with their legs dipped in the pool. Kunal Kemmu used a heart emoticon in the caption. Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are currently vacationing at the Pataudi Palace as seen in Soha's picture. The actress also shared a picture of her hubby on her Instagram as they reunited. In the picture, Kunal is seen playing with their dogs. Soha wrote in her caption that she was reunited with her hubby. Take a look at the picture here.

Fans react to Kunal Kemmu's photo with daughter Inaaya

Fans love to see Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's photos and quickly pour in their love in the comments section. One fan commented that Inaaya was adorable while another fan wrote that they loved seeing Inaaya's photos. One of the fans wrote that the picture captured a lovely moment while another wrote 'like father like daughter'.

A quick look at Kunal Kemmu's career

Kunal Kemmu made his debut as a child artist in the 1993 movie Sir. The actor then went on to make his debut as a lead actor in the movie Kalyug in 2005. The 37-year-old actor is known for his role in the Golmaal franchise. The actor also received appreciation for his role in Go Goa Gone. In the most recent times, Kunal Kemmu gained critical acclaim for his portrayal of an antagonist in the movie Malang and was also appreciated for his role in Kalank. Some other Kunal Kemmu movies include Dhol, Bhaag Johnny, Blood Money, Jai Veeru,99, Guddu Ki Gun and Lootcase. The actor was also part of the crime thriller web series Abhay as the main lead. The actor played the role of investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh, who will go to any lengths to solve a case. The series was renewed for a 2nd season.

