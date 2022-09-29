Kunal Kemmu Shares Emotional Post On Daughter Innaya's Birthday; 'Kids Grow Up Too Fast'

Actor Kunal Kemmu wished his daughter Innaya on her 5th birthday with an adorable picture from her childhood on his social media space. The 39-year-old got nostalgic as he wondered how kids grow up so fast. This came a few hours after Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a sweet wish for her beloved niece, along with the latter's picture with Taimur Ali Khan.

Kunal Kemmu pens a heartfelt birthday wish for Innaya

On Thursday, Kunal Kemmu headed to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of himself with his little munchkin Innaya. In the picture, the duo could be sitting on a bed as they laugh looking at each other. While Innaya looked cute in a pink coloured T-shirt and white shorts, Kemmu donned a printed white T-shirt. The Go Goa Gone actor even shared a long note in which he expressed amazement at how kids grow up so fast. Take a look:

Sharing an adorable click, Kunal Kemmu wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday my Inni boo 5 years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you every day my Jaan. Love you to the moon and back.

Earlier, in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan also dedicated a heartfelt post to her niece on her 5th birthday. The picture shared by the Laal Singh Chaddha actor saw Taimur and Innaya praying. While Tim Tim wore a plain white T-shirt and striped shorts, Innaya looked pretty in a mustard top teamed up with blue jeans.

She wrote in the caption, "I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today..." She further quipped, "Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me…@sakpataudi @kunalkemmu." "Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots..."

