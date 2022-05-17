Kunal Kemmu Shares Glimpse Into Bike Trip Across Europe With Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter

Last Updated: 17th May, 2022 00:11 IST

In another video, Ishaan Khatter was seen taking a dip into the lake and enjoying diving with others.

They also stopped at picturesque places for small coffee breaks as seen in the pictures uploaded by Kemmu.

Moreover, during their bike trip, the boys witnessed scene green trails and valleys as they drove around the mountainous regions.

They also went Go Karting as Kemmu shared this picture with a teasing caption, ''Go kart or Go Home''.

Recently, Kunal Kemmu shared videos where the squad took a pit stop to relax. In the video, the boys were seen playing with dogs.

The pictures of their trip showed their bonding whilst on the trip as they constantly updated their fans with the biking adventure across Europe.

The squad took to their social media to share pictures and videos of their exciting trip.

Actors Shahid Kapoor and his brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, blogger Suved Lohia and more went on a bike trip in Europe.

