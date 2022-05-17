Last Updated:

Kunal Kemmu Shares Glimpse Into Bike Trip Across Europe With Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter

Kunal Kemmu took to his social media to share a glimpse into his biking trip across Europe with actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. See pics here.

Princia Hendriques
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

Actors Shahid Kapoor and his brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, blogger Suved Lohia and more went on a bike trip in Europe. 

Shahid Kapoor
Image: Instagram/@kunalkemmu

The squad took to their social media to share pictures and videos of their exciting trip. 

Shahid Kapoor
Image: Instagram/@ishaankhatter

Sporting bike gears and sunglasses, the group were also in France's Nice for Euro Biking Trip 2022.

Shahid Kapoor
Image: Instagram/@kunalkemmu

The pictures of their trip showed their bonding whilst on the trip as they constantly updated their fans with the biking adventure across Europe. 

Shahid Kapoor
Image: Instagram/@kunalkemmu

Recently, Kunal Kemmu shared videos where the squad took a pit stop to relax. In the video, the boys were seen playing with dogs. 

Shahid Kapoor
Image: Instagram/@kunalkemmu

They also went Go Karting as Kemmu shared this picture with a teasing caption, ''Go kart or Go Home''.

Shahid Kapoor
Image: Instagram/@kunalkemmu

Moreover, during their bike trip, the boys witnessed scene green trails and valleys as they drove around the mountainous regions. 

Shahid Kapoor
Image: Instagram/@kunalkemmu

They also stopped at picturesque places for small coffee breaks as seen in the pictures uploaded by Kemmu.

Shahid Kapoor
Image: Instagram/@ishaankhatter

In another video, Ishaan Khatter was seen taking a dip into the lake and enjoying diving with others. 

Tags: Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter
