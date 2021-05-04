Kunal Kemmu Shares Picture Of Himself Singing With Guitar, Asks Fans To Guess The Song

Kunal Kemmu recently took to Instagram and shared a candid picture of himself singing while playing the guitar. In his caption, he asked his fans and followers to guess the song that he was singing. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu's latest post below.

Kunal Kemmu asks his followers to guess the song he is singing

Kunal Kemmu shared a picture in which he can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue denim jeans. He paired his look with a black hat and was seen playing the guitar and singing along while sitting at the edge of the sofa. In his caption, he wrote, “Lost in the music world! Guess which song am I singing #Music #Guitar #Tuesday #TuesdayFeels #Throwback” One of his followers wrote, “Heal the world by MJ.” Another said, “Tennu le.” Have a look at their reactions below.

A week ago, Kunal shared a 2-minute video of himself playing the guitar and singing. He started the video by saying, “So with everything that has been happening and the uncertainty that comes with it, we’ve been sitting at home. I’ve been playing this guitar the last few days and all these thoughts that go through the head, I thought for the first time actually, that I should put them to words. And I’m going to try and play them on the guitar.”

In his caption, he revealed that the song has been composed by him. He wrote, “Thoughts to words. And words to a song. A message a poem an effort an attempt. Sharing with you something I just put together this morning. Also, my first original written composed and sung song - Post!”

Last month, Kunal took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of himself singing the song Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai while playing the guitar. In his caption, he wrote, “Hey guys! I know it's a difficult time for all of us, but we need to stay at home and be there for each other. Here's something from me, to cheer you up! #KabhiKabhi #Guitar #SundayMood #Singing #Positivity #PositiveVibes”.

(Promo Image source: Kunal Kemmu's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.