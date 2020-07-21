Kunal Kemmu Shares Throwback Workout Post, Says, 'need To Stay Positive And Test Negative'

Actor Kunal Kemmu is known to be very active on social media. He recently said that one needs to 'stay positive and test negative' in a recent workout post on social media. Soha Ali Khan’s husband also shows off his ripped body. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram post

Kunal Kemmu, who is all set for the release of his upcoming comedy film Lootcase, recently took to his official social media handle on July 20, 2020, and posted a black and white photo that featured him shirtless. In the social media post, the actor is seen flaunting his ripped body and has captioned it saying that he is missing the gym. Here is the post:

The Blood Money actor captioned the post saying, “Throwback for a Monday motivation? Or to kick myself into shape again? A little bit of both. Missing the gym and the feeling of a pump after a good workout. But soon hopefully. We need to stay positive and test negative. [Bad joke]” The post has gone on to garner over 68,534 likes within a day.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu is all set for the release of his comedy film Lootcase, along with Rasika Duggal. In the film, Kemmu will play the role of Nandan Kumar, and Duggal will play his reel-life wife, Lata. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and features several prominent actors in the supporting roles. Fans of the actor are highly eager for the release of the film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kemmu is also all geared up for the release of Abhay 2, a crime thriller show that features Ram Kapoor in a negative role. Kemmu will also star in the sequel to Go Goa Gone, and the fifth installment of Golmaal 5. Both of these films are expected to release next year.

