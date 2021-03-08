Kunal Kemmu Shares Women's Day 2021 Post For Special Women In His Life

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to share photos of all the women in his life who made him a better man on the occasion of Women's Day 2021. He shared several photos in which he can be seen with his mother, sisters, grandmother, wife Soha Ali Khan, and his sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. In the caption of the post he wrote, "We are forever in your debt for you are the one who gave us birth, fed us and made us who we are. To the many roles you play in our lives and in the world. We are incomplete without you. Thank you for everything! ".

Kunal Kemmu's Women's Day 2021 post

Fans loved this gesture of Kunal Kemmu and praised him. The post garnered over 32,000 likes and more than 100 comments. Several fans were happy to see the whole family of Kunal Kemmu while several others loved the caption of Kunal Kemmu's post. Check out some of the reactions from his fans below.

Kunal Kemmu on the work front

Kunal Kemmu made his debut with the movie Sir in 1993 as a child actor. He then played crucial roles in several movies like Raja Hindustani, Kalyug, Dhol, Golmaal 3, Go Goa Gone, and Golmaal Again. He also appeared in several action-thrillers like Blood Money, Bhaag Johnny, and Guddu Ki Gun. He played a crucial role of Micheal Rodriguez in the 2020 movie Malang which gained a positive response. He also played an important role in the movie Kalank where his performance was praised by critics. He also played roles in several television shows like Gul Gulshan Gulfaam and Chitra Kathaien. In 2014, he also played a small role in a short film called Haircut.

He was last seen playing as the lead in the movie Lootcase where he helmed the role of Nandan Kumar. In the digital space, he even came back with another season of his popular ZEE 5 show Abhay. Abhay gained a lot of positive responses from the audience as well as critics.

Image Credits: @kunalkemmu Instagram

