Kunal Kemmu Shows How He's 'juggling With Moods' With 'flashback Friday' Post; Watch

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, on Friday night, took to his social media handle and uploaded his latest entry, which is a boomerang video. Captioning the video, Kunal wrote, "juggling with my moods be like", along with a person-shrugging emoji. Interestingly, in the video, Kunal can be seen, presumably, in a parking lot, trying to balance his cap on his head. The actor was seen sporting a casual avatar as he teamed up his grey-colour hoodie with a pair of blue jeans and white sneakers. In the caption, he also added two hashtags, which read "Throwback" and "Flashback Friday".

Kunal Kemmu juggles with his moods

Hours after the Kalyug actor shared the video, it managed to garner more than 80k views, and is still counting. A handful of his fans flooded the comments sector with laughing emoticons while others dropped red-heart emoticons. A couple of fans praised the actor for his creativity and touch of humour in the video.

A peek into Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

Interestingly, the Blood Money actor is an avid social media user as he keeps his 2.1M Insta fam posted with his whereabouts. The media feed of the actor features a handful of videos and pictures, also featuring his wife and actor Soha Ali Khan and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actor often makes funny videos relating to the present situation. Months back, when Mumbai was stirred up because of the grid failure, the actor had shared a video for it, which also impressed actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The first part of this video read - 'When there is electricity everywhere except Mumbai.' After this, the Go Goa Gone actor was seen sleeping and talking in a Haryanvi accent and asked when the power will come. When he was told that the power will be restored by evening, he demanded a hand fan and went to sleep. After this, in the second part of the video, it was shown what happened when the electricity goes out in Mumbai. This time, Kunal was seen talking to his friend on the phone and when he found out that there was no electricity for a few hours, he stood shocked.

On the professional front, the 37-year-old actor was last seen in two digital projects, Lootcase (film) and Abhay (web series), which released on Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5, respectively. In 2020, the actor also bagged praises for playing the antagonist in Mohit Suri's Malang. As of now, the actor has not shared details of any of his upcoming ventures.

