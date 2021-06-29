Kunal Kemmu Turns Into A Photographer, Says 'click Or Get Clicked'; See Pics

Kunal Kemmu is known to be quite active on social media and frequently shares his pictures on his Instagram handle. While he has stepped in front of the camera several times in the past, the latest clicks that he has posted have captured him handling the camera himself. The post includes quite a few candid pictures of him clicking photos from various angles. He has also posted a witty note in the caption in the context of his pictures, which soon received equally witty responses from his fans in the comments.

Kunal Kemmu captures the view from a height

While the actor has previously posted many candid pictures of himself, the new ones that he has shared are different from the rest. To capture an ariel view of the neighbourhood, Kunal Kemmu is seen standing on the terrace of a building with a camera in his hand. Wearing a cap complimenting his casual outfit, the actor got captured on camera himself while trying to click pictures of the view. Kunal simply wrote in the caption, “Click or get Clicked. ए सौदा खरा खरा 😉”. His fans heaped praises on him in the comments, asking him to “smile” for the camera.

IMAGE: KUNAL KEMMU'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

A few days ago, Kunal had shared a brief video where he talked about how he has struggled to keep up his fitness as the gym remained closed due to the COVID-19 situation. He revealed that he could not do a single pull-up after gyms reopened but worked to reach that level of fitness once again through patience and perseverance. He then walked over to the equipment and performed a proper set of pull-ups in front of the camera.

Kunal Kemmu has worked in a list of popular films during the course of his career. Some of the hit ones include Dhol, Golmaal film series, Go Goa Gone, Blood Money, Bhaag Johnny and many more. He was last seen in the film Lootcase which released last year on Disney+ Hotstar. On the personal front, he is married to actor Soha Ali Khan, and the duo has a daughter named Inaaya who was born in 2017.

IMAGE: KUNAL KEMMU'S INSTAGRAM

