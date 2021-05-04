Kunal Kemmu Wins A Game Of Scrabble Against Wife Soha Ali Khan, Shares Scores

Actor Kunal Kemmu has kept his fans and followers on Instagram frequently updated with all that he does at home during the ongoing COVID lockdowns in Mumbai. The actor shared pictures and videos of himself playing the guitar, trying his hands on some art and even doing chores with his folks. In a recent story on Instagram, Kunal shared a picture of a scrabble game between him and his wife Soha Ali Khan; scroll along and take a look at it here.

Kunal Kemmu wins a game of Scrabble against Soha by 101 points

The actor took to his Instagram story on Monday, May 3, 2021, to share a picture, featuring the scrabble board and also a notebook next to it which had the scores written down. Soha had managed to score a total of 276, while Kunal beat her with 377 points. He added a dancing GIF to the story, as well as a sticker just beside his name, which read, “And the winner is…”. Take a look at his story here.

Other things that Kunal Kemmu took to up during the current lockdown in Mumbai

The Lootcase actor has often given glimpses of all that he has been up to as he stays at home, which includes playing the guitar, doing art with daughter Inaaya and going back to his hobby of photography. In a recent post, the actor shared a song that he had written and composed himself. Kunal shared in the video that these are a bunch of thoughts that came to his head in these times of uncertainty and he put them into a song.

The actor wrote in his caption, “Thoughts to words… And words to a song. A message a poem, an effort, an attempt. Sharing with you something I just put together this morning. Also, my first original written composed and sung song - Post!”.

Apart from this, he shared another snippet of himself singing the song Kabhi Kabhi. With the video, the actor said that it was something from him to his fans in an attempt to cheer them up. He wrote in his caption, “Hey guys! I know it's a difficult time for all of us, but we need to stay at home and be there for each other. Here's something from me, to cheer you up!"

