Kunal Kemmu Wishes His Father On Birthday, Shares Rare Childhood Pictures

Kunal Kemmu’s father celebrates his birthday today and the actor shared a series of posts to wish him. The actor shared a whole bunch of nostalgic pictures from his childhood where the actor can be seen having a good time with his father. Kunal reposted a post shared by a fan account as well.

Kunal Kemmu wishes his father on his birthday

Prior to posting several childhood pictures of himself with his dad, Kunal Kemmu posted youthful pictures of his father. The actor posted pictures where he can be seen in his father’s arms. In the pictures shared by Kunal Kemmu, a few pictures showed a young Kunal with his father as they were clicked candidly on several occasions. In the next series of pictures, Kunal and his entire family were seen posing with his father. In the picture, a young Kunal can be seen feeding some cake to his father and a few shots of his father were seen in the post.

Sharing the pictures initially, the actor wished his father and wrote that he loves him very much. Soha Ali Khan too wished him on his birthday by posting a photo on Instagram stories and thus the family together celebrated the joyful day together. A fan account of Kunal Kemmu also shared the picture and thus Kunal reshared the picture on his story. Fans of the actor took to social media to wish his father and be a part of their celebration.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu will be seen next in the much-awaited Go Goa Gone 2. The first part of the film was incredibly successful making fans eager for a sequel. Thus the makers have come together for a second part of the film. The cast of Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das will be seen once again in the film. The movie will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The release date for the film is yet under wraps, however, fans seem extremely excited for the next edition of their favourite zom-com.

SOURCE: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

