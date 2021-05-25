Kunal Kemmu's Birthday: His Journey From Being A Child Actor To Playing Lead In 'Lootcase'

Kunal Kemmu kick-started his acting journey as a child artist after he was roped in for the series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam in 1987. He dipped his toes in the world of movies with his debut outing titled Sir in 1993. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. Kunal played pivotal roles in films, until he amazed fans with his performance as a lead role in Kalyug and the very recent one being Lootcase in 2020. On Kunal Kemmu's birthday, here's a peek into his journey.

Kunal Kemmu's movies from 1993 to 2010

In his career, he has been a part of several flicks like Naaraaz, Tamanna, Zakhm, Dushman, among others. However, he rose to fame after his role in Mohit Suri's Kalyug, alongside Emraan Hashmi, received much love from fans. The songs from this film yet remain fresh in the hearts of fans. After this, he played pivotal roles in movies like Dhol, Superstar, Jai Veeru, 99, Golmaal 3.

His role in Go Goa Gone, 2013, garnered critical acclaim. In 2019, he worked alongside an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, in Kalank. He was praised for his small but important role in the film. In an interaction with Pinkvilla about playing Abdul, Kunal had said that nobody had seen him in such a character, with different makeup, kohl eyes, because he was introduced as this righteous guy in the beginning and later in the second half, he came in his own, a greyer side to him. Speaking about his short role, Kunal had said that he thought that it was a better place to be in rather than being in a place where people were expecting so much.

Kunal won many hearts with his lead role in the 2020 film Lootcase. He was honoured as the Best Actor (Comedy) at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, and he had expressed how happy and humbled he felt. "This one is for the entire team of Lootcase each one of who made the film shine with their talent. And a big thank you to each and everyone who watched enjoyed and wished well for me and the film. Lots of love and lots of gratitude," he had penned. He also played the lead role in ZEE5's web series, Abhay, which also had a second season.

IMAGE: KUNAL KEMMU'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.