Kunal Kemmu's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor & More Wish The Actor

Kunal Kemmu is celebrating his 39th birthday on Wednesday and wishes came pouring in for the talented actor from his fans as well as industry friends. Kemmu worked as a child artist in several popular films ahead of making his debut as an actor with Kalyug (2005). Since then, the actor starred in a number of films including Dhol, Malang, Golmaal Again, Go Goa Gone, Kalank and the list goes on.

Soha Ali Khan pens a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband Kunal Kemmu

As the Malang fame ringed into his 39th birthday on May 25, several actors from the film industry took to their social media space and sent heartfelt wishes to him. Kunal's dear wife Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with her husband, captioning, "39 and still so fine #happybirthday @kunalkemmu." The pic is from Kemmu's birthday celebrations as he is seen sitting and posing with Soha for a perfect click.

In the photo, Soha is seen donning a white tank top with red sweatpants, while the birthday boy looked dapper in a cream and red colour shirt teamed up with black pants.

Kareena Kapoor calls Kunal her 'dearest'

Kunal's sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan also headed to her Instagram stories and wished the actor on his special day. Posting a monochromatic picture, Bebo wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to my dearest brother-in-law, love you lots."

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vicky Kaushal & more wish Kemmu

Actor Shahid Kapoor, with whom Kunal recently went on a trip to Europe, also dropped a heartfelt wish for his 'posing partner'. Taking to his Instagram stories, the Jersey star shared a pic from their Europe trip and wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday my posing partner, Love you Bhai."

Ishaan Khatter also wished Kemmu on his birthday as he posted a pic featuring him holding the latter as he tried to walk away somewhere. The Dhadak fame even penned a special note for the birthday boy as he wrote, "Happy Birthday bhamaiiii, have a cracking year!! This picture defines our relationship." Vicky Kaushal wrote on the photo-blogging site, “Happy Birthday bro, Mast raho, abaad raho, sending lots of love."

