Kunal Kemmu's Birthday: Sumeet Vyas Wishes To 'crack' Life Like The 'Malang' Actor

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu celebrates his birthday on May 25, 2021. The actor who was born in 1983 has turned 38. On the occasion of Kunal Kemmu's birthday, Sumeet Vyas shared a BTS picture from the sets of their 2015 film Guddu Ki Gun. Take a look at the hilarious picture of the two actors and what Sumeet Vyas had to say.

Sumeet Vyas wishes Kunal Kemmu on his birthday

In the picture, the two actors are dressed up in warrior costumes. Sumeet looked confused while Kunal posed with confidence. Sumeet mentioned that he wishes to crack his life the way Kunal has, just like he has posed in the picture. Here is Sumeet Vyas' Instagram photo wishing Kunal.

Image source: Sumeet Vyas' Instagram

Responding to Sumeet's birthday wish, Kunal couldn't stop himself from cracking up and thanked the Permanent Roommates actor. Take a look at the screenshot of Kunal Kemmu's Instagram story below.

Image source: Kunal Kemmu' Instagram

About their film Guddu Ki Gun

Kunal Kemmu and Sumeet Vyas had worked together in the film Guddu Ki Gun. Kunal was seen playing the role of Guddu while Sumeet portrayed the role of his close friend Ladoo. The film was directed by the duo Shantanu Ray Chhibber and Sheershak Anand. Guddu Ki Gun also features Aparna Sharma, Flora Saini and Payel Sarkar.

A sneak peek into Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

A few days ago, Kunal shared a video of himself which was shot by his wife Soha Ali Khan. The couple had come to their terrace to look at the plants that were destroyed by the cyclone. She panned the camera and Kunal was seen shaking a leg to Anil Kapoor's song from Tezaab, Keh Do Ke Tum. Soha laughed and wrote, "Some things defy explanation." He wrote that his inner Anil Kapoor emerged when he sang the song.

Kunal Kemmu on the work front

Kunal Kemmu's movies like Kalyug, Dhol, 99, Golmaal 3 and Go Goa Gone have garnered him immense popularity. The actor was last seen in Lootcase where he portrayed the role of Nandan Kumar. He made his digital debut with Abhay playing the lead role of SP Abhay Pratap Singh. The second season of the show released in 2020 on the OTT platform ZEE5.

Image: Kunal Kemmu/ Sumeet Vyas' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.