Kunal Kemmu's Cute Conversation With His Daughter Inaaya Will Make Your Day Better

Kunal Kemmu got married to Soha Ali Khan in January 2015. After three years of their marriage, the family of two turned into three when Soha Ali Khan gave birth to their adorable daughter and named her as Inaya Naumi Kemmu. Inaaya was born on the ninth day of Navratri which is why it was the couple's decision to add Naumi in her name. Inaaya who is just 2 years old has made everyone fall in love with her cuteness.

Just today, Soha Ali Khan took to her social media account to share an adorable video that features Inaaya Kemmu and her father Kunal Kemmu. The video immediately caught everyone's attention and Soha's followers were going gaga over this adorable video.

In the video, the father-daughter duo indulge in a cute conversation.The conversation is a very cute gibberish one where whatever the two are speaking cannot be understood by anyone except the two of them. The two are seemingly having a gala of a time.

Soha Ali Khan shared the video on her Instagram account with a heartwarming caption. She captioned the video as "Fathers and daughters really do speak a language all of their own (this is just a snippet) @khemster2".

Check out the video below

The fans could not stop themselves from showering love on this video. Many fans adored this cute conversation between Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Kemmu.

Some time back, Kunal also spoke about how their life changed after Soha Ali Khan gave birth to Inaaya. He also spoke about his parenting skills. Kunal said that he had not changed many of Inaaya's nappies. He also added that Soha Ali Khan does the entire tough job and he only likes to play and do fun stuff with Inaaya.

