Kunal Kemmu's Explains What Happens 'when Pav Bhaji Kicks In'; Ishaan Has Response To It

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu recently took to Instagram to share a workout video that has been leaving his followers stunned. The actor was seen pulling off a deadlift after having a plate of pav bhaji at home, after a long time. He also explains in the video that he decided to take his workout one step further as he believes in the power of pav bhaji. In the comments section of the post, Ishaan Khatter has imitated the actor’s groaning, leaving the audience in splits.

Kunal Kemmu’s special workout

Actor Kunal Kemmu has been quite active on social media, even while Mumbai city was in lockdown for more than a month. The actor recently hit the gym again, after a long break and shared a video from his most recent workout session. In the beginning of the clip, the actor is spotted speaking to the camera, explaining his routine for the day. He mentioned that he will be doing a deadlift and since he had pav bhaji a few hours back, he has decided to put his power to test. Kunal Kemmu pulled off a whopping 110 kg deadlift at the end of the video, proving that it was a productive workout day.

Kunal Kemmu has mentioned in the caption for the post that the workout session was after having a plate of pav bhaji at home. He added that this is what happens when the pav baji kicks in, giving immense energy. He also added a series of hashtags at the end of the caption. Have a look at the video on Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have dropped heartfelt compliments for the actor. Ishaan Khatter was also amongst the many people to drop a comment as he hilariously imitated Kunal Kemmu’s moaning in the video. Have a look at the comments here.

IMAGE: KUNAL KEMMU AND ISHAAN KHATTER INSTAGRAM

