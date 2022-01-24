Last Updated:

Kunal Kemmu's Photography Skills Leaves Neha Dhupia, Patralekha & Fans In Awe

Kunal Kemmu took to his social media account on Monday to share some of the magnificent pictures he has clicked over the years.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Kunal Kemmu

Image: Instagram/@kunalkemmu


Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram account on Monday to exhibit his photography skills with his fans and followers. The Golmaal actor shared a reel with glimpses of pictures he has clicked over the years. Fans and celebrities were in awe of the actor's photography skills and commented on his reel as soon as he posted it. Celebrities Patralekhaa and Neha Dhupia also praised the actor as he showcased his photography talent.

Kunal Kemmu showcases his photography skills in new reel

The Go Goa Gone actor took to social media and shared a reel with several pictures he had clicked and had his followers in awe. The reel included a number of pictures of nature, animals and birds. He edited the reel extraordinarily and used the song Final Countdown and placed each picture according to the beats of the number. His caption read, "Some of my favourite shots over the years clicked by yours truly @kunalkemmu."

Have a look at the reel here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Actor Patralekhaa headed to the comments section of Kemmu's post and wrote, "Love😍😍😍😍". Neha Dhupia also loved the compilation of pictures and thought it was 'beautiful' as she re-shared the reel on her Instagram story. Several other followers and fans of the actor also commented on his latest reel and called the pictures he clicked 'amazing' and 'the best'.

The actor often takes to social media to share glimpses of his life and the photographs he has captured. He recently visited Tadoba National Park in Chandrapur district with his wife Soha Ali Khan and their daughter Inaaya. He shared multiple pictures from their adventures including glimpses of tigers and rare species of birds. He included pictures of a green bee-eater, mottled wood owl, crested hawk-eagle and a tiger as he wrote, "The photographer and his muses/models 😉"

He also shared a picture of himself and his family in a jeep on a safari. He and Soha can be seen turning back and facing the camera as they smiled from ear to ear. Kemmu called it 'The jungle book' as he posted several pictures from their family trip. He also posted several magnificent pictures of 'the most elegant Tigress' and wrote, "My new body building inspiration - Rudra (T-101) followed by the most elegant tigress called chhoti Rani. It’s been a fabulous two days in the jungles of #tadobanationalpark. The jungles are where the animals belong and to see them in their natural environment is just surreal."

Image: Instagram/@kunalkemmu

Tags: Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia, Patralekhaa
