Kunal Kemmu's Unplugged Cover Of 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi' Cannot Be Missed

Kunal Kemmu is all set for the release of his upcoming film Malang. Kunal is playing an important in the action-packed thriller. He will be seen with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Kunal Kemmu Believes He Is Not Good Enough To Do A Gig With Saif Ali Khan

The film that also stars Disha Patani is in the news for quite some time now. With the release of his film right around the corner Kunal Kemmu treated his fans who are eager to see more of him in the movie. The actor took to social media to share the unplugged cover of song Phir Na Mile Kabhi from his upcoming movie Malang.

Kunal Kemmu's Cute Conversation With His Daughter Inaaya Will Make Your Day Better

He captioned the video as: “Hum Phir na mile Another beautiful song from Malang by @ankittiwari”. In the video, the actor is seen sitting comfortably on the sofa as he is strumming the strings on his guitar. He is seen wearing a printed t-shirt and casual trousers. He completed the look with a dual-coloured baseball cap.

Hope My Report Card Also Shows Good Fridays: Kunal Kemmu

The song Phir Na Mile Kabhi is sung and composed by Ankit Tiwari. Music is arranged and produced by DJ Phukan. The song is penned down by Prince Dubey. The heartbreaking song features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Ram Jethmalani Biopic Confirmed; Kunal Kemmu To Co-produce With Soha Ali Khan

The movie is a romantic thriller directed by Mohit Suri. The movie is garnering popularity among fans because of the new hot pairing of Disha Patani with Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor-director duo of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri will be seen together for the second time after their successful first outing of Aashiqui 2.

It is Disha Patani’s first movie with director Mohit Suri. Malang features Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli Avram in pivotal roles and is directed by Mohit Suri. It is expected to hit the big screens on February 7, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.