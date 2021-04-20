Kunal Kohli Announces New Web Series Titled 'Ramyug', Watch Teaser Here

Kunal Kohli is ready with his next web series. The Bollywood director took to social media and announced this web series titled, Ramyug. This upcoming web series will feature a new Hanuman Chalisa rendition sung by actor Amitabh Bachchan. In an Instagram post, Kunal Kohli also shared the Ramyug announcement teaser.

Kunal Kohli announces new web series titled 'Ramyug'

The OTT industry has been booming in India over the last few years. Many Bollywood producers and directors are now stepping foot in the digital industry and working on web projects. The pandemic has also been a major contributor to this move. Now, the latest web series announcement comes from Bollywood director Kunal Kohli.

As mentioned earlier, Kunal Kohli took to Instagram and announced his upcoming web series titled, Ramyug. Along with this post, Kunal Kohli shared the Ramyug teaser. The teaser forms the logo of the show while actor Amitabh Bachchan recites the Hanuman Chalisa in his signature deep baritone voice in the background. Along with the post, the Hum Tum director wrote, “#Ramyug, an MX Original Series, coming soon only on @mxpalyer”.

Kunal further added, “Directed by: Kunal Kohli (@kunalkohli). With a special rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Vocals: Amitabh Bachchan @amitabhbachchan, Featuring: Ustad Zakir Hussain @zakirhq9, Composer: Rahul Sharma, Lyrics: Aman Aksar. #kamleshpandey, #narendrakohli”. Watch Kunal Kohli’s latest web series announcement below.

Kunal Kohli’s Instagram post was quickly flooded with plenty of likes and comments. Actor Kabir Duhan Singh commented, “Congratulations Sir”. While podcast host Rohini Ramnathan commented, “Goosebumps”. One fan commented, “Congratulations Sir, I’m sure this series will be a hit”. Take a look at these comments on Kunal Kohli’s Ramyug announcement below.

Kunal Kohli first announced the project in 2018 in a simple tweet. He revealed the project with the help of two posters. The posters featured characters from the epic Ramayana. But back then, Kunal Kohli wanted to make a film about the same instead of a web series. In his tweet, Kunal Kohli wrote, “#RamYug my next film. Need your love, blessings, and support”. Take a look at Kunal Kohli’s tweet below.

Image Credit: Kunal Kohli Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.