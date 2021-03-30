Kunal Kohli Fractures Nose And Gets Injuries After Fall On Sets; But Shares COVID-19 Tips

The film industry is being gripped by COVID-19 at the moment , with many stars being diagnosed with the virus, amid the struggles at the box office. However, that’s not the only thing that is hitting the celebs, as was shown by Kunal Kohli, The director recently injured himself after af all on the sets, but still sent a COVID-19 precaution message, calling the virus ‘worse.’

Kunal Kohli injures himself on sets

Kunal took to social media to share the news about his mishap. The Fanaa director quipped that it was something that happened when ‘you fall flat on your face’ and that ‘#shootingdiaries’ looked like this as well. Sharing pictures of the wound on his neck and head, and with a bandage on his nose and his leg, he informed that he had a ‘minor fracture’ on the nose. Kunal wrote that apart from a ‘pulled tendon’, baaki sub first class hai (Everything else was good.).

He was confident of resuming work soon, and quipped that he’d be back on the sets after ‘orthopaedic & ENT celebrations’.

The filmmaker had a warning for COVID-19 though, stating that one should mask up even during an injury as it was ‘worse than falling flat on your face.’

On Tuesday, he headed back to the set and expressed delight that ‘Everything heals’ on his way. He also quoted an Amitabh Bachchan dialogue from Kala Patthar, that “the pain is my destiny & I cannot avoid it”.

Meanwhile, the Hum Tum director is currently directing a venture tentatively titled Project 23. The project stars Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Prateik Babbar in lead roles

He had kicked off the shooting in February this year and termed it as ‘new beginnings.’ Kunal had also joked about the various precautions being taken on the sets and even during the arrival of Mahesh Bhupathi on the sets.

The direcor had directed the web series London Confidential that had hit the web last year.

About the COVID-19 era shooting, he had then said, "It''s not easy, it is very difficult because you have to ensure you are 100 percent safe and everyone around you is 100 percent safe which is what we did and which is why on a 20-day shoot we didn''t have a single case."

(With PTI inputs)