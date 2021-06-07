'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Anjum Fakih Gets Jabbed; Pens A Poem For Co-actor Sanjay Gagnani

Television actor Anjum Fakih is popularly known for her role in the show Kundali Bhagya. The actor recently got herself vaccinated. She revealed that she was given a lead by her friend and co-actor Sanjay Gagnani and further wrote a poem for him thanking him for the lead on the vaccine. Take a look at Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih's vaccination poem.

Anjum Fakih pens poem for her friend and co-actor Sanjay Gagnani

Anjum took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself getting vaccinated at a centre. She wore double masks to protect herself from any kinds of infection. The actor wore a black tank top that had a rainbow graphic over it. She wrote a poem that started with the phrase, "A friend in need is a friend indeed". She added, "Proved by the one, Who treats me like a Rani, Yes I love him! Desi boy Gagnani, Can't thank him enough. For giving me the lead." She added in the poem that she got vaccinated and thanked him for the good deed. She called him awesome and stated to her fans that they should too get themselves jabbed. She asked them not to think twice about it.

Reactions to Anjum's poem for her co-star

Celebrities like Poonam Preet, Gautami Kapoor and Ravinder Kuhar reacted to her post. Sanjay responded to the post by saying that he loves her and that he would always be there for her. Fans flooded the comment section with a clap and heart emojis. Here are some of the comments on her vaccination poem.

More about the Kundali Bhagya cast

Anjum in Kundali Bhagya is seen portraying the role of Shrishti Arora. The Kundali Bhagya cast also features Sanjay who portrays the role of the main antagonist Prithvi Malhotra. The show stars actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles. It is a spin-off series of the ZEE TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

A peek into Anjum Fakih's Instagram

Recently, Anjum shared a picture of herself posing near a lake. She wore a pink printed sweatshirt and paired it with ripped denim jeans. She also wore matching pink sports shoes to complete her look. She wrote in the caption, "Somewhere In Paradise" in her location.

She also shared a picture from her recent photoshoot where she wore a black pantsuit and paired it with a black bralette. She accessorized her outfit with a diamond necklace. The actor wrote, "There's never a guarantee, That loving is so easy." She added that some people might define love as brownies while some may define it as sour lime. Take a look at Anjum Fakih's photos from her Instagram.

