Kurbaan Shooting Locations Include Bustling New York Subways To Scenic Jama Masjid

The action-thriller film Kurbaan released in 2009 starring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan impressed the audience with its riveting storyline and grand filming locations. Kurbaan shooting locations varied from international venues to studios in Mumbai. The chemistry of the lead cast and the music contributed to the popularity of the movie. Let's take a look at Kurbaan filming locations.

Where was Kurbaan filmed?

According to IMBD, Kurbaan shooting locations included places like New York, Delhi and Mumbai. From Memboob Studios to India Gate, the team covered several scenic locations for the Kurbaan movie. Here is detailed information on Kurbaan filming locations. Take a look!

Jama Masjid, Delhi

According to IMBD, the popular song of the movie, Shukran Allah was shot at the Jama Masjid located in Chandni Chowk of Old Delhi. The music video of the song showed Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor romancing in front and around the Jama Masjid of Delhi. The video depicted some of the most beautiful shots of the location that complimented well with the loving and romantic vibes of the song. Jama Masjid is also one of the largest mosques in India.

Pic Credit: Still from Kurbaan.

New York, USA

Several scenes of the movie are shot at international locations like New York, USA. Kareena Kapoor's house in the movie is situated abroad which is shot at locations in New York, USA. Some of the scenes in the movie vary from London, UK, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the USA.

Pic Credit: Still from Kurbaan.

These locations were used to show Kareena Kapoor and Said Ali Khan's marriage home after they return from India. In similar locations, Riyaz's ( role played by Vivek Oberoi) house, is also shown as the neighbor of the protagonists. In one of the scenes, Vivek Oberoi is instructed to bomb several subways of New York. Shots of New York subway stations are shown in the movie as the FBI sets out to find bombs in the subway.

Humayun's Tomb and India Gate, Delhi

The historical Humayun's Tomb of the Mughal Emperor Humayun was featured in the movie. The shots from the locations showed the main leads romancing and exploring their love at these exotic places. The Humayun's Tomb is located in Nizamuddin East, Delhi, and is also known as Purana Qila. A brief shot of the couple showed the beautiful India Gate of Delhi.

Pic Credit: Still from Kurbaan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.