Kusha Kapila Opens Up About PCOD, Says ‘acne Is Mean But Hey, You Are A Queen’

Kusha Kapila is one of the most popular social media influencers. While her YouTube comedy videos are extremely popular, Kusha also has a huge fan following on Instagram. As of date, she enjoys about 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Kusha often posts comedy content on her Instagram profile. However, she recently opened up about being diagnosed with PCOD recently while taking up the Black and White Challenge on Instagram.

Kusha shared three black and white pictures in her post. She mainly intended to highlight her acne in the post. Kusha Kapila captioned the Instagram post as, "acne is mean but hey, you are a queen!

(my acne documented through 2019. Recently diagnosed with PCOD so everything makes sense)

challenge accepted.

thank you

I know a lot of us have acne induced self esteem issues and it sucks that pimples get to occupy space on the prime real estate that our faces are, and it angers and frustrates you in equal measure. I don't want to sugarcoat this nor do I want to give any word of advice. You guys know what you are doing. Just go easy on yourself" (sic). Several fans liked and commented on Kusha Kapila’s photos. You can check out Kusha Kapila’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Black and White Challenge on Instagram

Lately, the Black and White challenge has been trending on Instagram. The Black and White Instagram challenge aims at supporting women. The challenge is referred to as #WomenSupportingWomen. Several women nominate each other as a part of the challenge. Upon accepting the challenge, women caption their post as, “#ChallengeAccepted”. Further, these women also nominate others in the post.

Kusha Kapila’s Instagram:

Kusha Kapila’s comedy content is extremely popular on Instagram. Kusha often plays a double role in her videos. However, she has also collaborated with B-town celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She recently posted a comedy video on Instagram wherein she tried to take a candid picture. This video went viral on the internet. Several fans showered their love on Kusha Kapila’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and television actress Barkha Singh were not an exception to this. You can check out Kusha Kapila’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

All image sourced from Kusha Kapila’s Instagram

