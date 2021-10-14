Kushboo Sundar Wows Fans With Her Impressive Transformation Picture; See Post

Famous for her roles in films like Annaamalai, Ranadheera, Mr. Marumakan and many more, the much-loved Tamil actor, Kushboo Sundar took to her Instagram account on Thursday to make an announcement. She revealed that she had lost 15 kilos as she posted a before and after picture of her transformation. The comments section of the actor's post saw fans showering love and praise.

Kushboo Sundar's impressive transformation leaves fans in awe

Known for her work in Tamil films, Kushboo Sundar took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a before and after picture of her 15kg transformation. The actor posted two pictures side by side as she made the announcement that garnered much praise. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Then and now!! Not much of a difference, except 15kgs lesser now".

Fans quickly headed to the comments section of the post to laud the actor for her efforts. A fan mentioned that she has gone through a 'massive transformation' and mentioned that she should continue to keep herself 'fit and healthy'. A netizen called her 'ravishing and gorgeous', while another mentioned that she looked extremely different. A fan also mentioned that she has a different 'glow' on her face after her transformation.

Although several fans commended her on her efforts, some also mentioned that she was always beautiful, irrespective of her transformation. Poornima Bhagyaraj, known for her roles in Malayalam and Tamil films headed to the comments section of the post and wrote "loved you then, love you now." A fan also mentioned that she looked 'beautiful as always', while another mentioned that the transformation was 'inspiring'.

Kushboo Sundar on the work front

Kushboo Sundar will soon be seen in the much-awaited film, Annaatthe, which will star Rajinikanth in the lead role. The all-new trailer of the film released on Thursday and gave fans a glimpse into the action-packed project. Like several other films in the industry Kushboo Sundar's next also faced delays owing to COVID and the restrictions imposed owing to it across the country. However, the film is now slated to get a theatrical release on November 4 and fans could not be more excited about the same.

Image: Instagram/@khushsundar