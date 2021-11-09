'Kuttey': Arjun Kapoor To Begin Shooting For Comic Thriller Soon; Here's All We Know

Shortly after wrapping up Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor has jumped onto his next project Kuttey. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the comic thriller will be filmed in an intense shooting schedule of 60 days before it finally concludes. According to Pinkvilla, the Bhoot Police actor will start Kuttey's shoot from tomorrow in Mumbai and will also skip Christmas and New Year holidays owing to the packed dates.

A source close to the development revealed that he has 'cancelled' all the leaves for a 'start to finish schedule'. He is currently prepping for his character ahead of the film going on floors tomorrow. For the unversed, the film has an ensemble star cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Arjun Kapoor to commence Kuttey's shoot from tomorrow

The source further revealed that the flick's 'amazing script' will take the fans by surprise, with Arjun excitedly waiting for it to start filming. The movie, which marks Aasmaan Bhardwaj's first stint in Bollywood, was announced earlier this year with an intriguing motion poster showcasing the ensemble cast's faces covered with dog masks. The makers released the poster with a tagline that read, "Neither do they bark nor do they growl. They just bite."

The project is being bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, while Gulzar has penned the lyrics. In an earlier press statement, Bhardwaj noted that the film is "extremely special" to him as it marks his first collaboration with Aasmaan. The debutante has also assisted the famous filmmaker in Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola.

What's on Arjun Kapoor's work front?

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The Mohit Suri directorial will witness a theatrical release on Eid next year. Arjun also has The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline. According to Pinkvilla reports, Bhumi will helm an important role in the romantic thriller helmed by Ajay Bahl.

(Image: Instagram/@ARJUN KAPOOR)