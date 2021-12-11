'Kuttey': Inside Arjun Kapoor's Shoot Schedule For Radhika Madan Co-starrer

Actor Arjun Kapoor is all set for his next venture which is a dark comedy titled Kuttey starring Arjun and Radhika Madan in lead roles. Recently Arjun Kapoor finished shooting for his last film Ek Villain- Returns and he is all set to commence for his next shoot schedule. He will be continuously shooting straight for 60 days for his new film without taking a break or gap, not even for Christmas or New year. The actor's schedule is going to be super busy for the next few days and the film's shooting has already started from December 10.

Kuttey's first look

In August, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the poster of Kuttey where all the actors are seen in dog's faces and he captioned it as "Kuttey na bhonkte, na gurate hai, bas kante hai ! "(Dogs: neither do they bark nor do they growl, they just bite! presenting dogs). As per sources, Kuttey's script is different and unusual from Arjun Kapoor's other movies and along with Radhika this movie also has a good star cast with artists like Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkana Sen Sharma and Naseeruddin Shah playing crucial roles.

Kuttey will be the directorial debut of Vishal Bharadwaj's son

The film will be the directorial debut of Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aakash Bharadwaj. The story is also prepared by both the father and son duo for Aakash's first film as a director. Vishal Bharadwaj is a renowned director in the industry with some amazing films like Haider, Drishyam, Rangoon and many more films. So, the industry is all ready to welcome his son for his directorial debut.

Arjun Kapoor's next line-ups

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan and the film was released on digital platform Hotstar. The Gunday actor just wrapped his shoot for the film Ek Villain- Returns and his other line-up's include The Lady Killer with Ajay Bahl and one more untitled film with John Abraham directed by Jagan Shaki. Arjun Kapoor is quite excited for Kuttey and he has started preparing for his character and let's hope that he lives up to his fan's expectations in his upcoming venture.

Image: INSTAGRAM-ARJUNKAPOOR