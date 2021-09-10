'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai' Director Says 'childhood' Inspiration For Movie's Songs

The Jassie Gill and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?' was released on the OTT platform Zee5 on 10 September. Before its release, the film's trailer had garnered much positive response from its audience. The film's songs, too, have been gaining a lot of attention from viewers.

From the remake of Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar to Kuch Paas Mere, viewers are loving the movie's songs. Here is how the film's director Ssaurabh Tyagi recently opened up about its music and from where he got the inspiration for the tracks.

Ssaurabh Tyagi's directorial debut

In a recent chat with ANI, the Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai director revealed how he had a specific approach for the film's music. As he hailed from the place the film was shot, he had an idea of the music being played there. He said, "I always had a very specific approach for the music of this film because of the place where I come from and the kind of cinema I have grown up watching. I remember there was a pan shop near my house where the panwala used to play songs of film Kaante and Govinda's songs all day. Also assisting Sudhir Mishra contributed a lot to my understanding of music. (sic)" Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai is Ssaurabh Tyagi's directorial debut.

Talking about the movie's music, Tyagi informed that the music director is a childhood friend. Their understanding of the place and the audience made them achieve the music they wanted in the film, he said. He also revealed how the music was ready even before the film's script was completed and said, "Music director Rahul and I are childhood friends hence we had that relation that helps to discuss the music even before the script was completed. So even before filming started I was very excited about the music," adding, "I will always be inclined towards creating interesting & unique music for all my films as it plays a very important part. I will always be grateful to Manoj Muntashir, Rochak Kohli, Vikas ji for making music for the film."

'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai' plot

The movie revolves around a man named Sintoo who falls for the town's diva Sonam. When Sonam reciprocates her feeling, Sintoo is left confused. A chain of events occurs when a note with "Sonam Gupta bewafa hai" goes viral.

(Image: Ssaurabh Tyagi/Instagram)