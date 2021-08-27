'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?' Trailer Has Blend Of Comedy, Romance & Social Message

Jassie Gill and Surbhi Jyoti are all set to star in the upcoming film, Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?. The makers of the film recently dropped its trailer. While the trailer was a blend of comedy and romance, it also had a social message. The film marks late actor Surekha Sikri's last work, who plays a pivotal role in the comedy-drama.

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? trailer out

The makers of Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? recently unveiled the first trailer of the film. The trailer opened with an introduction of Sonam Gupta, Bareilly's most beautiful girl. It then introduces Sintu, who falls for Sonam. Sintu tries to win Sonam's heart but ends up getting confused when Sonam leaves him her number. A chain of comedy events begins when a note goes viral. However, it also has a social message, how it is easy to call someone unfaithful but difficult to understand the person. The trailer also saw a few glimpses of Surkha Sikri in the role of Sintu's grandmother.

Jassie Gill and Surbhi Jyoti on the film's trailer

The upcoming film is based on the Rs 10 note, which went viral years ago. The note had "Sonam Gupta bewafa hai," written on it and was widely shared on the internet. While sharing the excitement for the film's trailer, Jassie Gill told ANI, "I remember this incident created so much curiosity amongst the audience and nobody actually knew what exactly it was. The trailer looks exactly the way I imagined it when the script was narrated to me." On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti said, "I absolutely loved the feel of the trailer, it looks so much fun and hilarious from the start to end. When we announced the film, my social media was filled with messages about the trailer. Now since the trailer is out, I hope they enjoy it and send more love."

Details about Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?

The film also cast Atul Srivastava, Vijay Raaz and Bijendra Kala in supporting roles. It is being helmed by Ssaurabh Tyagi and produced by Aksshay Jayantilal Gada and Dhaval Jayantilal Gada. Talking about the trailer, the director said, "I'm very happy with how the trailer has turned out. We wanted to narrate a story with lots of laughter and fun taking everyone to the time when the actual incident happened. The trailer will bring a smile on one's face throughout." The film is scheduled to release on September 10 on Zee5.

IMAGE: SURBHI JYOTI'S INSTAGRAM