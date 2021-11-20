'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir & Kareena-starrer Gets New Release Date; Pushed To April 2022

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has got a new release date. The comedy-drama, which was slated to release in February 2022 after facing several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now hit theatres on the occasion of Baisakhi, i.e. April 14, 2022. Taking to her Instagram handle today, Kareena Kapoor unveiled a new poster of the leading duo, along with announcing the updated premiere date. With its new release date, Laal Singh Chaddha will lock horns with Yash and Sanjay Dutt's upcoming period drama K.G.F: Chapter 2.

Laal Singh Chaddha gets a new release date

Uploading a new poster on her social media handles, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date[sic]."

Take a look

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya in his Hindi film debut as well as Mona Singh, who will be reuniting with the leading duo after Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots. As per a report on Peeping Moon, she will be playing the role of Aamir khan's mother in the film.

More about Laal Singh Chaddha

The film, which comes as the official adaptation of six-time Academy Award-winning Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, will chart Indian history through Laal Singh Chaddha's lens. The eponymous character is shown to be an autistic man with a great understanding of emotions. The protagonist's journey from the age of 20 to 80 will be shown, wherein he witnesses some landmark events of India's history.

Kareena will helm the role of Manila Chaddha, the protagonist's girlfriend, while Naga Chaitanya's character is named Bubba. On the other hand, Mona's character will be called Laaliji. From a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni, the movie is being bankrolled by Aamir Khan, Viacom18 and Paramount Pictures. Advait Chandan has previously directed Aamir Khan in Secret Superstar.

