Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir-Kareena Starrer Gets Release Date, To Clash With Yash's 'KGF 2'

Actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are looking forward to the release of their forthcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha this year. Recently, the filmmakers shared a note confirming the final release date of the film, which is April 14, 2022. The film will be locking horns with the much-awaited Kannada film, KGF 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha to lock horns with KGF 2

On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared a note by the filmmakers of Laal Singh Chaddha. The note reads, "Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film."

It added, "Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni."

Last year in November, Aamir Khan, in an interview, had explained that Baisakhi is an ideal occasion for him to release the film. He said that ideally, he would never take a date that has already been finalised by the producer of yet another big film. He even offered to promote KGF: Chapter 2 for choosing the same release date. The actor added that before he had finalised the date, he had profusely apologised to the producer (Vijay Kiragandur), director (Prashanth Neel), and lead man (Yash) of KGF 2 and had written to them while explaining his predicament.

More about KGF Chapter 2

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, it is the upcoming Kannada period drama action film backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The movie will feature some of the prominent actors namely Yash as Raja Krishnappa Bairya, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi, Achyuth Kumar as Guru Pandian, Anant Nag as Anand Ingalagi, Malavika Avinash as Deepa Hegde, among others. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on 14 April 2022 in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

