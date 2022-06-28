Known for delivering some of the best stories, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is once again making a comeback on the silver screens with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will see Aamir Khan stepping into the titular role of Laal who faces several ups and downs in his life but ultimately defeats every obstacle that comes his way. Moreover, he will be seen romancing Kareena Kapoor who will play Laal's love interest.

The trailer and songs of Laal Singh Chaddha are already receiving heaps of praise from the audience. However, one of its soulful tracks Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi managed to strike a chord in the hearts of millions of people. With the song receiving an overwhelming response, recently Aamir Khan was seen grooving on the track with Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh.

Aamir Khan and Akshara Singh groove to Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi

On 28 June, Akshara Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she is seen matching steps with Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha's Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi. In the video, Aamir leads the dance while Akshara simply smiles and follows him. The Dilwala actor is seen in a black co-ord set, while Aamir on the other hand sported denim on denim look with a white t-shirt inside his denim jacket. The actor also wore a pair of black-rimmed sunglasses.

Sharing the video, Akshara penned a sweet caption. She wrote, "This is such a dream come true! Thank you Aamir Sir for making this day one I can never forget!! ♥️🤗"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans showered love on the video. One of the users wrote, "❤️❤️ lovely song with my favourite... Amir sir & @singhakshara." Another wrote, "@singhakshara Feel happy to see you, day by day you are becoming bigger and stronger, god bless you 💐" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons.

More about Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi

Earlier, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha dropped the soulful romantic track Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi which perfectly captures the agony of love. The love song is crooned by Arijit Singh, and composed by Pritam, whereas, the lyrics are being penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Watch the song here:

Image: Instagram@singhakshara