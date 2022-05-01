Actor Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his much-awaited project Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Kareena Kapoor. The social comedy-drama is scheduled to release on 11 August 2022. Laal Singh Chaddha will mark the actor's return to the silver screens after a long hiatus of four years. With his highly anticipated film going on the floors this year, Aamir Khan constantly keeps sharing posts related to the film, piquing fans' excitement levels.

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha dropped the first lyrical track titled Kahani. Composed by Pritam, the lyrics of the soulful song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Mohan Kannan's melodious voice has accentuated the soft rhythm of the track. As the melodious track is receiving love from all corners, the makers have introduced a new challenge called the Laal Singh Chaddha feather challenge. Recently, Aamir Khan- Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor hopped on to the feather challenge.

Aamir Khan- Kareena Kapoor take on the feather challenge

Post the release of their new song Kahani, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor also unveiled a new filter based on the movie. Recently, the two lead stars posted a video wherein they can be seen trying out the filter. In the video, the two try to blow around a white feather until the timer ends. For the clip, Kareena is seen donned in a beige and white kurta, Aamir Khan on the other hand opted for a brown shirt. Sharing the video, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor captioned the post as "Here’s the #featherchallenge with my hero! #aamirkhan #laalsinghchaddha #Kahani @advaitchandan @aamirkhanproductions"

Here take a look at the post-

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor hop on to the feather challenge

Neetu Kapoor and her son Ranbir Kapoor also participated in the feather challenge. The mother-son duo can be seen trying to blow the feather with the song Kahani being played in the background. Sharing the clip, Neetu Kapoor captioned it as "At dinner n attempting #lalsinghchaddha filter 🤩🙌"

Here take a look at the post-

More about Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Moreover, it is inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump.

Image: Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan,neetu54