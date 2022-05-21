'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan-Kareena Starrer Trailer To Be Unveiled On IPL 2022 Finale

Aamir Khan is set to launch the trailer of his highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha on the day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) finale later this month. The comedy-drama helmed by Advait Chandan marks Aamir's reunion with his 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor and also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh among others in important roles.

Film critic and movie trade analyst, Taran Adarsh announced the trailer launch via social media, with reports suggesting that it will stream live on Star Sports during the 'second strategic timeout' of the final match on 29 May 2022. With this, Laal Singh Chaddha will become the first movie to have such a grand trailer launch on the world television platform and sports world.

Laal Singh Chaddha trailer to be unveiled on IPL 2022 finale

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, May 21, Taran Adarsh made the revelation by mentioning, "AAMIR KHAN: 'LAAL SINGH CHADDHA' TRAILER DURING IPL FINALE... #AamirKhan to launch #LaalSinghChaddha trailer during #IPL final match [Sunday, 29 May 2022]... 11 Aug 2022 release. #LSC #LSCTrailer. (sic)"

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development mentioned, "Cashing in on the IPL fervour, the makers of the Aamir Khan starrer has consciously decided to launch the trailer of their film, much to the surprise of the fans of cinema and cricket."

As fans await the film's release, makers have released two tracks from it, namely - Kahani and Main Ki Karan? both of which have been well received by audiences. The film, which has been inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, will chronicle the exemplary events of India's history unfolding through the lens of an autistic man Laal Singh Chaddha. The project is being bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. After facing various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will hit theatres on 11 August 2022.

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently busy shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. The film reportedly comes as an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s novel and is gearing for a 2023 release on Netflix.

(Image: @kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)