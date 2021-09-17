‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: Aamir Khan Starrer Comedy-drama Wraps-up Production

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha wrapped up production on Friday. The comedy-drama is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ iconic Oscar-winning 1994 movie Forrest Gump. The film will also see Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir Khan.

According to reports by ANI, the shoot for the film recently wrapped up in Mumbai and the cast and crew of the film gathered to celebrate. With Aamir Khan playing the lead role in the iconic film, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film will also star Mona Singh. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is anticipated to hit the big screens on Christmas 2021.

Kareena Kapoor recently wrapped up her shoot for the film and is not enjoying a tropical vacation with her family ahead of her birthday. On Friday, Aamir Khan wrapped up shooting for his portion too. In October last year, Kapoor has posted a picture of her and Aamir from the sets of the film, announcing that she wrapped up her part in the film. In the caption of the post, she shared her experience of shooting during the pandemic and pregnancy. She wrote, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course." She then went on to thank the team behind the film and wrote, "Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed."

Joining Aamir Khan and Kareena will be Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who will be making his Bollywood debut with the film. Aamir Khan was recently in the news after Naga Chaitanya's interview with Deccan Chronicle in which, he revealed that Khan personally called him to offer him a role in the film. He mentioned that Khan told him he had watched some of his works and believed he would be apt for a role in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Image: Instagram/@laalsinghchaddha